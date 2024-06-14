Karnataka Bank launches WISE Senior Citizen SB account

Karnataka Bank on Friday, June 14, launched KBL WISE Senior Citizens Savings Bank Account, a unique banking product designed to cater to the Banking, Healthcare and Wellness needs of senior citizens.

The Wellness, Investments, and Savings for Elderly (WISE) product is available in two variants — KBL Wise Signature, a regular variant, and KBL Wise Advantage, a premium variant. The product offers an array of bundled features, including free top-up health insurance up to ₹10 lakh, free MediBuddy Healthcare benefits, free HospiCash facility, discount on locker rentals, doorstep banking facility, a lifetime free Rupay Select Debit card, and other features, said a release.

The bank has partnered with Care Health Insurance Co Ltd., and MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform to bring together the proposition on the health and wellness front.

Bank Managing Director and CEO H. Srikrishnan launched the produce in Bengaluru in the presence of Executive Director Sekhar Rao and other senior executives.

