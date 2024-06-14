ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Bank launches WISE Senior Citizen SB account

Published - June 14, 2024 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Bank launched the KBL WISE Senior Citizen SB Account in Bnegaluru on Friday, June 14. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka Bank on Friday, June 14, launched KBL WISE Senior Citizens Savings Bank Account, a unique banking product designed to cater to the Banking, Healthcare and Wellness needs of senior citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wellness, Investments, and Savings for Elderly (WISE) product is available in two variants — KBL Wise Signature, a regular variant, and KBL Wise Advantage, a premium variant. The product offers an array of bundled features, including free top-up health insurance up to ₹10 lakh, free MediBuddy Healthcare benefits, free HospiCash facility, discount on locker rentals, doorstep banking facility, a lifetime free Rupay Select Debit card, and other features, said a release.

The bank has partnered with Care Health Insurance Co Ltd., and MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform to bring together the proposition on the health and wellness front.

Bank Managing Director and CEO H. Srikrishnan launched the produce in Bengaluru in the presence of Executive Director Sekhar Rao and other senior executives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US