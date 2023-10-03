HamberMenu
Karnataka Bank launches three variants of savings account under corporate salary category

October 03, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Bank launching the three variants of savings account in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Karnataka Bank launching the three variants of savings account in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Karnataka Bank on Tuesday launched three variants of savings account under the corporate salary category viz. KBL Sal Ultimate, KBL Sal Delite, and KBL Sal Pride.

These variants are designed to meet the financial needs and aspirations of salaried employees under corporate category.

The account holders will get personal accident insurance cover of ₹50 lakh. The premium debit card also gives customers an access to international and domestic airport lounges and meets the customer aspirations on wellness and lifestyle.

The zero balance savings accounts for salaried professionals also covers the features like concession in processing charges on housing, personal and vehicle loans, hospital cash benefits up to ₹60,000 and jewellery insurance up to ₹2 lakh, a bank release said.

Launching the scheme, Srikrishnan H., Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, said: “This is a customised offering relevant to the financial and lifestyle needs in line with the bank’s vision of becoming the ‘bank of future’. Powered by user friendly digital process, the offerings are personalised and aspirational in nature.”

Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of the bank, was present on the occasion, it said.

