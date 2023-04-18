Karnataka Bank launches special home loan campaign

April 18, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Bank has launched a special campaign ‘KBL Centenary Mahotsav’ for home loan till July 17 to mark its centenary year.

Customers may avail the benefits of digital banking and offers of the special campaign across all its 901 branches with discount in upfront fee, attractive rate of interest starting from 8.75%, nil processing charge for home loan, and other benefits.

Karnataka Bank has developed digital loan products for home loans, allowing customers to enjoy seamless digital processing and immediate in-principle approvals at their convenience and comfort.

Launching the campaign on April 17, bank CEO and Managing Director (interim) Sekhar Rao said, “With unparalleled focus on excellent customer service, the campaign is launched with the goal of bringing happiness to customers at their doorstep. The loan sanction process would be quick and hassle-free.”