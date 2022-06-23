Karnataka Bank launches online SB account opening facility
Karnataka Bank on Wednesday launched Online SB (Savings Bank) Account opening facility through ‘Video based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP).’
The facility enabled in the Corporate Website of the Bank, empowers any prospective customers to open an SB account through online process and complete KYC verification through a video call at their place of convenience, said a release.
The end-to-end paperless digital process leverages Bank’s Application Programming Interface (API) that auto-fills the account opening form, validates PAN/Aadhaar number instantly and completes the Know Your Customer (KYC) process through a video call.
Launching the facility here, Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara said, “Online SB Account opening facility through V-CIP will take the customers experience to a new high as it reduces the turnaround time of account opening by eliminating the need of customer’s physical presence at the branch to complete Know Your Customer (KYC) process.”
