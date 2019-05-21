Karnataka Bank launches new salary account product

Karnataka Bank on Monday launched a new Savings Bank product, “KBL SB Salary”, a customised SB product for the salaried class with three variants, — SB Salary Executive, SB Salary Prime and SB Salary Classic.

A release from the bank here said that all the variants are available for salaried people with a host of digitally powered features and without any minimum balance criteria.

No annual charge on debit cards, unlimited free access to Karnataka Bank ATMs, free cash deposit facility across all branches, free fund transfer within the bank, free NEFT and RTGS through Internet and mobile banking, free outstation cheque collection, no annual fee on Demat and trading accounts are some of the major features of these schemes.

Additionally, for women employees, in the top most category of the salary scheme, an insurance cover of up to ₹ 50,000 against snatching, theft and burglary of their jewellery, is offered free.