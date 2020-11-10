Karnataka Bank launches national common mobility debit card for contact-less usage

Karnataka Bank Ltd. on Monday launched the National Common Mobility Debit Card.

The bank said in a press release that this Rupay card is a contact-less debit-cum-prepaid and interoperable transport card.

User-friendly

It said that users can make payments without inserting the card at Point of Sale terminals.

Payments can be made at toll plazas, metro transits, parking lots, retail outlets and smart cities with the help of this card.

The card’s wallet supports small-ticket size offline payments through the value stored in it, the bank said.

‘A change’

Quoting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank Mahabaleshwara M.S. as saying, the bank said that this card is expected to change the banking paradigm in retail payments with its unique features of “tap and go” and “offline wallet” payments.