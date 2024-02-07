Karnataka Bank launches ‘Bharat Ka Karnataka Bank’ campaign to mark centenary

February 07, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Bank has launched its centenary campaign, ‘Bharat Ka Karnataka Bank’, to mark its 100 years of service in banking.

A release here said the campaign brings out the bank’s trust, excellence, resilience, and commitment to serving the nation.

In commemorating a century of banking legacy, Karnataka Bank has embraced the theme of adaptability and evolution.

The campaign encapsulates the idea that true legacy lies in understanding the need to evolve with the times. Karnataka Bank has not only created a legacy unique to itself but has also transcended its roots in Karnataka to become a bank that resonates with every corner of the nation.

The campaign is jointly executed by Havas Media India and Havas Worldwide India and underscores Karnataka Bank’s ability to adapt to the changing times while staying true to its core values.

It reveals how Karnataka Bank has also paid homage to the culture and ethos of every State it has been a part of. It is today ‘Bharat Ka Karnataka Bank’.

Bank Managing Director and CEO H. Srikrishnan said the centenary is more than just a celebration of a century of accomplishments; it is a bold assertion of the bank’s vision for the next 100 years.

The campaign will be live on television, digital channels, social media platforms, out-of-home displays, and print media, said the release.