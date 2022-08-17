Karnataka Bank introduces new term deposit scheme

The scheme has been introduced on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
August 17, 2022 16:30 IST

Karnataka Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara said that this offer will be available for a limited period.

Karnataka Bank has introduced a new term deposit scheme, KBL Amrit Samriddhi, under ACC and fixed deposit for a tenure of 75 weeks (525 days). The interest rate for this deposit scheme is 6.10% per annum.

Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer M. S. Mahabaleshwara said, “India is celebrating the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements in a jubilant way. The bank, portraying the rich patriotic tradition and values, has always been ready to meet the aspirations and dreams of its valued patrons. With the new product, the bank extends the benefit of increase in the interest rates to our customers. This offer will be available for a limited period.”

