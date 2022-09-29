Karnataka Bank hikes term deposit interest rates

The revised interest rates are effective from September 29, 2022

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 29, 2022 16:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of Karnataka Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Bank hiked the interest rate on term deposits for amounts up to ₹10 crore across various maturity periods.

For deposits below ₹2 crore invested for seven days to 90 days, the bank will now offer 5.25% rate of interest. For the same period, on deposits between ₹2 crore and ₹10 crore, the revised rate of interest will be 5.60%.

For a maturity period of one to two years, interest rate on deposits below ₹2 crore has been increased to 6.40%. The revised rate for deposits ranging from ₹2 crore to ₹10 crore for the same period will be 6.50%.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The revised interest rates are effective from September 29, 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
banking
economy, business and finance
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app