Karnataka Bank has been a socio-economic movement too: Mahabaleshwara

April 15, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara on Saturday said he was proud that Karnataka Bank was not just another commercial bank, but a socio-economic movement that transformed life of millions.

He was delivering the bidding address to colleagues on the day of demitting the office after completing the second three-year term at the bank headquarters here. During the 100 years of journey, the bank was able to institutionalise a culture of excellence and create new benchmarks of performance. The bank has performed excellently well in all parameters during the last four-five quarters, he said.

Mr. Mahabaleshwara said he has a dream of creating new benchmarks for the industry signifying the emergence of new KBL. Up-skilling and adapting to new changes sweeping the banking industry is the new mantra for banking industry. He had a caution for employees, “We cannot rest on the glory of our 100 years fruitful existence and cannot be complacent on past laurels. Going forward, we have to give priority to the three pillars of governance, compliance and risk management, which shall be the driving force in generating sustainable and consistent business for the bank.”

A release from the bank said under Mr. Mahabaleshwara’s leadership, the bank completed the first phase of its holistic transformation exercise ‘KBL-VIKAAS’ to re-position the bank as ‘Big, Strong and Vibrant’ and the ‘Digital Bank of Future’ in the years to come. Karnataka Bank has surpassed ₹1.48 lakh crore business and achieved a milestone of more than 13 million customers. Mr. Mahabaleshwara has been “Karnataka Bank Man” for the last 39 years.

Consequent to Mr. Mahabaleshwara’s retirement, Bank Executive Director Sekhar Rao assumed the charge as the interim MD and CEO with effect from April 15, till a fulltime officer is appointed.