Karnataka Bank FAStag service launched

MANGALURU

26 August 2021 19:15 IST

Karnataka Bank on Wednesday launched KBL FASTag, a pre-loaded payment instrument to facilitate seamless movement of vehicles at toll plazas across the country, in association with the National Payment Corporation of India and Worldline, FASTag processor.

Speaking at the launch of the service, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank Mahabaleshwara M.S. said that FASTag facilitates users with ease and convenience during transit through toll plazas by saving time and fuel.

Customers can procure FASTag online from the bank’s website or by approaching a nearby branch. FASTag can be pre-loaded digitally for the required amount and can be recharged online through Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking/IMPS, a bank release said.

Advertising

Advertising