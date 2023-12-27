Karnataka Bank enables direct taxes payment facility for customers

December 27, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Bank has now enabled the direct taxes (income tax/advance tax) payment facility for its customers.

A release from the bank quoted Srikrishnan H, Managing Director and CEO of having said: “Post appointment as agency bank by the Reserve Bank of India, Karnataka Bank is actively engaged in government businesses. The bank has formally launched collections of direct taxes now whereby the customers can pay direct taxes at their convenience through internet banking facility or through any branch of the bank with multiple payment option of cash/transfer/clearing modes within the limits prescribed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).”

The release said that the bank is already providing the facility of online remittance through ‘ICEGATE’ portal for customs duty payment and GSTN portal for Goods and Service Taxes payments and also over the counter mode on behalf of Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).