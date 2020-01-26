Mangaluru

Karnataka Bank commissions two-level car parking facility

Karnataka Bank commissioned the car parking facility at its old Head Office Complex, Kodialbail, in Mangaluru on Friday.

Karnataka Bank commissioned the car parking facility at its old Head Office Complex, Kodialbail, in Mangaluru on Friday.  

more-in

Karnataka Bank on Friday commissioned a mechanically-operated two-level parking facility at the bank’s old head office complex in Kodialbail in the city. Eighteen slots each are on the ground and first floors.

Inaugurating the new facility, Mahabaleshwara M.S, MD & CEO of the bank, said, “It is a forward-looking initiative towards effective utilisation of available parking space. Keeping in mind the increasing volume of vehicles and the limitation of space for expansion in this prime location, we have taken a step forward in capacity utilisation which will also be cost-effective in the long run. We are the first institution to install this facility in Mangaluru. I believe we are setting an example for other corporates to effectively use parking spaces in the city.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 8:06:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/karnataka-bank-commissions-two-level-car-parking-facility/article30656805.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY