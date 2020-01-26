Karnataka Bank commissions two-level car parking facility

Karnataka Bank on Friday commissioned a mechanically-operated two-level parking facility at the bank’s old head office complex in Kodialbail in the city. Eighteen slots each are on the ground and first floors.

Inaugurating the new facility, Mahabaleshwara M.S, MD & CEO of the bank, said, “It is a forward-looking initiative towards effective utilisation of available parking space. Keeping in mind the increasing volume of vehicles and the limitation of space for expansion in this prime location, we have taken a step forward in capacity utilisation which will also be cost-effective in the long run. We are the first institution to install this facility in Mangaluru. I believe we are setting an example for other corporates to effectively use parking spaces in the city.”