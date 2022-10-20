Karnataka Bank bags digital transformation awards of CII

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 20, 2022 23:48 IST

Karnataka Bank has bagged National Digital Transformation Awards — DX 2022 Awards — instituted by the Confederation of Indian Industry for best practice in digital transformation under BFSI segment.

The awards in recognition of the “Innovative Excellence” in ‘KBL HR NxT - Employee Engagement’, ‘KBL Operations NxT - Operational Excellence’ and ‘KBL Customer NxT - Customer Experience’ were presented to senior executives of the bank at New Delhi on Tuesday, said a release.

Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara said KBL Vikas introduced in 2017 has laid a strong foundation for the digital transformation of the Bank. KBL NxT concept was launched in 2021 under KBL Vikas 2.0 focusing digitisation of its various verticals, including operations, human resources, customer experience, digital marketing etc.

