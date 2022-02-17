Karnataka Bank bags awards at tech conference
The bank bagged three awards at the 17th Annual Banking Technology Conference and Awards 2020-21 Next Gen Banking, organised by Indian Banks’ Association
Karnataka Bank has bagged three coveted awards at the 17th Annual Banking Technology Conference and Awards 2020-21 Next Gen Banking, organised by Indian Banks’ Association on February 14.
The bank has won won awards for Best Technology Bank of the Year, Best Fintech Adoption and Best Use of AI/ML and Data Analytics, emerging second in all these categories.
Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara said it was a proud moment for Karnataka Bank to find itself in the league of leading financial institutions pioneering new-age banking technology. The awards were testimony to the in-house capabilities of the bank’s Digital Centre of Excellence (DCoE) in Bengaluru.
