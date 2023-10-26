HamberMenu
Karnataka Bank approves allotment of preferential shares

October 26, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The committee of directors of the board of Karnataka Bank at its meeting on Thursday approved allotment of 3,34,00,132 equity shares of a face value of ₹10 each to five financial institutions.

The shares were allotted at a price of ₹239.52 per equity share to HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd., Quant Mutual Fund, Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company Ltd., and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd., amounting to an aggregate of ₹799.99 crore on a preferential basis.

The bank received 99.79% favourable votes from its shareholders for this preferential issue, said a release.

Bank Managing Director and CEO H. Srikrishnan said: “We are happy to have completed a successful capital raise through preferential allotment of ₹800 crore to five marquee institutional investors. This is a major step in our transformation journey providing us the growth capital that will facilitate all our developmental activities.”

Executive Director Sekhar Rao said, “This capital raise is a significant milestone in our journey towards growth and will help fortify our position in the market, enabling us to provide better services, expand our digital offerings, and maintain our commitment to excellence.”

