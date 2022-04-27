Karnataka Bank appoints two additional directors

Karnataka Bank on Tuesday appointed two additional, non-executive and independent directors under Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Jeevandas Narayan, retired deputy managing director of State Bank of India, and Kalmanje Gururaj Acharya, practising chartered accountant, were the ones appointed as additional directors, said a release.

Mr. Narayan is a Commerce graduate from University of Mysore with over 40 years of experience in the banking and finance sectors and his last posting was Managing Director of State Bank of Travancore. After retirement, he held the post of Managing Director of Manappuram Home Finance Ltd from 2017 to 2021. He also served in the governing body of Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management, Mangaluru and as its correspondent.

The senior partner of M/s K.G. Acharya & Co., Chartered Accountants, Bengaluru, Mr. Acharya specialises in corporate finance, corporate taxes and company law with over 30 years of experience.

He is a member of the Bangalore–Financial Reporting Review Group, formulated under Financial Reporting Review Board of ICAI, New Delhi. He was a director of the erstwhile State Bank of Mysore and its Audit Committee Chairman.