Karnataka bandh elicits little support, life remains normal in coastal areas

Life was completely normal in coastal Karnataka on Saturday with the bandh call given by Kannada organisations to protest government's decision to form Maratha Development Corporation eliciting little support.
Movement of buses, the lifeline of activities in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, was as usual since early morning. Long distance services of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) as well as private operators as well as local express and shuttle services plied. City buses too operated without letting people to feel the impact of the bandh.
The government had deployed police personnel in good numbers at vantage locations across the city and highways in the region. Erecting barricade-speed breakers at important junctions, the police kept a watchful eye on the movement of people and vehicles. There were however no disturbing incidents so far.
