Karnataka awaits Centre’s clearance of draft mineral rules for extraction of sand in CRZ area

The State Government is awaiting clearance from Central Government of the draft minerals (auction) rules for commencing extraction of sand from the Coastal Regulatory Zone areas in Dakshina Kannada.

During the quarterly Karnataka Development Programme meeting chaired by District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, it was submitted that Karnataka State CRZ Management Authority (KSCMA) has given clearance for the extraction of sand from eight sand bars in the CRZ areas of the district. The KSCMA has further said the sand extraction has to be as per the directions given by National Green Tribunal in O.A. 252/2017 and also in compliance of the interim order of the Supreme Court.

In the O.A. 252/2017, the NGT, among others, said the sand has be to extracted only in the cases where the presence of sand bars was obstructing movement of fishing boats. “Only if fishing boats are being used by local community for fishing activity then only question of extraction will arise,” the NGT said. The NGT further stated that the sand so extracted should not be sold and it has to be used only for levelling low-lying areas of the river bed, sand nourishment in beaches and strengthening of the river bunds.

In the interim order, Supreme Court said sand extraction can be permitted if it done as per prevailing rules.

To get clarity about sand extraction, Regional Director (Environment), CRZ, Mangaluru, wrote a letter on January 22 to the State Government’s Principal Secretary (Forest Ecology and Environment).

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said State Government has sent to the Centre the draft rules regarding extraction of sand by incorporating directions of NGT and apex court. “We are awaiting clearance of the draft rules,” he said.

Difficult

Meanwhile, Advocate Ranjan Shetty, who argued the illegal sand mining issue before the NGT, said it will be difficult for the State Government to permit sand extraction in the CRZ area. “Firstly there is no fishing activity in the places identified for removal of sand bars. Secondly, there is bar on using of heavy machineries and heavy vehicles for transport of sand or removal of sand bars. Thirdly, extracted sand cannot be sold but has to be used for levelling river beds,” Mr. Shetty pointed.