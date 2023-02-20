Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: BJP president J.P. Nadda begins coastal visit, meets swamijis in Udupi

February 20, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda began his tour of coastal Karnataka with a visit to the famed Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi on February 20.

On his arrival in Mangaluru on February 19 evening, Mr. Nadda was welcomed by MP and Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others. After staying overnight in Mangaluru, the BJP leader proceeded to Udupi on February 20 morning.

Upon his arrival at the Krishna mutt, Mr. Nadda was welcomed by Paryaya Sri Udupi Krishnapura Mutt Diwan Varadaraja Acharya at the entrance. The BJP leader was accompanied by Mr. Kateel, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, Ministers S. Angara and V. Sunil Kumar, MLAs C.T. Ravi and K. Raghupathi Bhat.

The diwan took the team for a darshan of Lord Krishna before they proceeded to Udupi Pejawar mutt for a meeting with religious leaders from the coastal districts. Over 10 religious leaders, including Udupi Ashta mutt seers, participated in the meeting.

Seers and religious leaders welcomed Mr. Nadda and his team.

Pejawar mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji, who is also a trustee of Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, offered prasadam to the BJP leader. The others included Paryaya mutt Seer Sri Vidyasagara Tirtha Swamiji, seer-in-waiting for Paryaya — Udupi Puttige mutt seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji, Kukke Subrahmanya mutt seer Sri Vidyaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji, Gurupura Vajradehi mutt seer Sri Rajashekharananda Swamji, Sri Dhama Manila seer Sri Mohanadasa Parahamsa Swamiji.

Later in the day, Mr. Nadda is expected to attend a party workers’ meet in Udupi and a public convention at Mullikatte in Kundapura taluk.