ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka actively implementing cutting-edge technologies in healthcare sector, says Arathi Krishna

January 05, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

To effectively identify, evaluate, and roll out new health technologies across the public health system, the State is also set to get the Health Technology Innovation Laboratory and this facility will be the first point of contact for all health technology-related initiatives, says the Karnataka NRI Forum Deputy Chairperson

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka NRI Forum Deputy Chairperson Arathi Krishna on Friday, January 5, said the State is at the forefront of implementing cutting-edge technologies in healthcare sector.

Participating at the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) - Manipal Global Health Summit at Manipal, Ms. Krishna said, Karnataka, being the hub of information technology and innovation, was the first to adopt hospital management information system to initiate digitisation of healthcare sector.

She further said Karnataka was also adapting to AI technology in public health system. ‘‘It is benefiting administrators and the citizens as well. To effectively identify, evaluate, roll out new health technologies across the public health system, the State is also set to get the Health Technology Innovation Laboratory and this facility will be the first point of contact for all health technology related initiatives,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Krishna said that Karnataka was also developing the ecosystem to boost the starting of the pharma companies, health research institutions, and medical device manufacturing companies. It also emphasises research and innovation. The State has already introduced the QR code-based scan and shared Fast Track Queue System for patient registration in 218 government hospitals towards revolutionising the healthcare sector. Over 11 lakh patients have made use of this technology since the time it was introduced in 2022, she added.

Speaking earlier, MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal said the vision of AAPI- Manipal Global Health Summit was to achieve affordable healthcare. The healthcare institutions in rural places were abysmally poor and making the poor come to the mainstream should be the motto, he said. About 100 delegates participated in the 17th global summit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US