Karnataka actively implementing cutting-edge technologies in healthcare sector, says Arathi Krishna

January 05, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka NRI Forum Deputy Chairperson Arathi Krishna on Friday, January 5, said the State is at the forefront of implementing cutting-edge technologies in healthcare sector.

Participating at the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) - Manipal Global Health Summit at Manipal, Ms. Krishna said, Karnataka, being the hub of information technology and innovation, was the first to adopt hospital management information system to initiate digitisation of healthcare sector.

She further said Karnataka was also adapting to AI technology in public health system. ‘‘It is benefiting administrators and the citizens as well. To effectively identify, evaluate, roll out new health technologies across the public health system, the State is also set to get the Health Technology Innovation Laboratory and this facility will be the first point of contact for all health technology related initiatives,” she said.

Ms. Krishna said that Karnataka was also developing the ecosystem to boost the starting of the pharma companies, health research institutions, and medical device manufacturing companies. It also emphasises research and innovation. The State has already introduced the QR code-based scan and shared Fast Track Queue System for patient registration in 218 government hospitals towards revolutionising the healthcare sector. Over 11 lakh patients have made use of this technology since the time it was introduced in 2022, she added.

Speaking earlier, MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal said the vision of AAPI- Manipal Global Health Summit was to achieve affordable healthcare. The healthcare institutions in rural places were abysmally poor and making the poor come to the mainstream should be the motto, he said. About 100 delegates participated in the 17th global summit.