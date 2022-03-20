Karkala Utsava is on till tomorrow

Artificial forest created by Forest Dept. to be kept open

The popular Chatumukha Basadi in Karkala town in Udupi district illuminated as part of Karkala Utsava. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

The ongoing Karkala Utsava in Karkala town has been extended till Tuesday.

In a public announcement made in Karkala town, the Udupi district administration said that the stalls related to food and other articles will be in operation during the two days.

Also, the artificial forest, which is created by Forest Department using bamboo, will be in operation.

However, the cultural events related to the utsava came to an end on Sunday.