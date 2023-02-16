Karkala Textile Park project moving at snail’s pace

February 16, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nearly three years since the Karnataka government had announced in the Budget that a textile park will be set up at Karkala in Udupi district, the proposal is yet to become a reality.

The then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in the Budget for 2020-21, had announced the setting up of two new textile parks in the State, one at Karkala and the other at Shiggaon in Haveri district. They will generate employment for 3,000 persons, he had said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation stone for Shiggaon Textile Park in July, 2022. But, the move to establish the park at Karkala is on the snail’s pace.

An official of the Department of Handlooms and Textiles told The Hindu that 15 acres have been allocated for the proposed park at Nitte village, near Karkala. The land allocated has been recorded (in the RTC) in the name of the department. Barring this there is no other headway in making the move a reality, the official said.

Earlier the Udupi district administration had identified 20 acres of government land at Miyar for the proposed park. Later, this land was dropped.

Since the land now has been allotted, the official said that a special purpose vehicle (SPV), a legal entity created to fulfil a specific task, will have to be constituted to take the proposal forward. The SPV will create infrastructure such as road, water and power supply, dormitory, hostel, restaurant and related facilities in the park and allot the sites for investors. The department has the provision to provide incentives up to 40% to investors while they set up their units in the park.

Meanwhile, some other major proposals mooted in the 2021-22 Budget pertaining to the coastal belt remain on the paper. It includes setting up of an Advanced Bio-tech Innovation Centre for Aqua-Marine in Mangaluru at an estimated cost of ₹6 crore. It is for the development of bio-technology industries and innovative start-ups and to encourage the production of light food items utilising the bioactive compounds available from fish and sea weed.

The then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced that waterways will be developed between Mangaluru and Panaji under public-private partnership to promote tourism and for affordable passenger and freight transportation. It has remained as a Budget document.