August 16, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karkala police in Udupi district of Karnataka have booked two Bajrang Dal leaders for provocative speeches during a public event on August 13.

Karkala Town police registered suo motu case against Bajrang Dal Mangaluru division joint convenor Puneet Attavar and Bajrang Dal Karkala unit convenor Sampath Kariyakallu.

In the compliant, Karkala Town Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar Shetty said Mr. Kariyakallu had sought permission for a torch light procession and a public meeting to mark ‘Akhand Bharat Sankalp Din’ on August 13. While giving permission, the police had cautioned the organisers against any speech or other activity that disturbs the peace.

In the speech in the auditorium adjoining Venugopala temple following culmination of the torch light procession, Mr Attavar said, “...the hand with which a Muslim slaughters cows should be separated from his body. Activists should take a vow today to accomplish this”.

Mr. Shetty said this speech of Mr Attavar was provocative, and disturbs the peace, as it prompts people to harm persons of a particular community.

Mr Attavar and Mr Kariyakallu were booked for offences punishable under Sections 505 (1) (B), 505 (1) (C) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently said that the government will sternly deal with persons and groups who try to disturb peace through moral policing and other criminal acts in the two coastal districts.