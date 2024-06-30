GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karkala MLA urges NHAI to address residents’ woes around Sanoor following highway widening work

NHAI is widening the Bikarnakatte (Mangaluru)-Sanoor (Karkala) stretch of NH 169 for a length of 45 km at an estimated cost of ₹1,137 crore since October 2022. A portion of the stretch between Sanoor and Moodbidri falls under the Karkala Assembly constituency

Published - June 30, 2024 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
V. Sunil Kumar, Karkala MLA, visited areas that are likely to be affected during the ongoing four-laning of the Mangaluru-Sanur (Karkala) stretch of Mangaluru-Solapur National Highway 169 near Sanur in Karkala taluk, Udupi district on Sunday, June 30.

| Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

V. Sunil Kumar, Karkala MLA, visited areas that are likely to be affected during the ongoing four-laning of the Mangaluru-Sanur (Karkala) stretch of Mangaluru-Solapur National Highway 169 near Sanur in Karkala taluk, Udupi district on Sunday, June 30.

V. Sunil Kumar, Karkala MLA, visited areas that are likely to be affected during the ongoing four-laning of the Mangaluru-Sanur (Karkala) stretch of Mangaluru-Solapur National Highway 169 near Sanur in Karkala taluk, Udupi district on Sunday, June 30. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

V. Sunil Kumar, Karkala MLA and former Minister, on Sunday, June 30, asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to immediately address issues of clogged drains, likely landslips, dangerous diversion, etc., during the execution of the four-lane work of Mangaluru-Solapur National Highway 169.

The NHAI is widening the Bikarnakatte (Mangaluru)-Sanoor (Karkala) stretch of NH 169 for a length of 45 km at an estimated cost of ₹1,137 crore since October 2022. A portion of the stretch between Sanoor and Moodbidri falls under the Karkala Assembly constituency.

Inspecting the stretch from Pulkeri Bypass in Karakla to Murathangadi Government PU College and surrounding areas, Mr. Kumar drew the attention of the officials towards the dangerously leaning 11 kV high tension tower following the slope cutting for the widening work. A water tank too was precariously positioned while a public open well was also under threat near Muddannanagara Cross Road, he told the officials. All these issues should be addressed on priority before any untoward incident happens, the MLA said.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that the residents of the area would meet again on Monday, July 1, and list out the problems being faced following the execution of the four-lane work. The local gram panchayat was told to prepare a detailed report and discuss the same with the Deputy Commissioner and other officials after the Jana Sapandana programme in Karkala scheduled for July 12.

