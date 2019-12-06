Karavali Utsava to have cultural programmes of highest quality: DC

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Friday said the Karavali Utsava this year will see a variety of cultural programmes of the highest quality.

Chairing a preliminary meeting on holding the Utsava in the first week of January, the DC said cultural programmes would be held daily at the Karavali Utsava grounds in Lal Bagh and the Kadri Park. Dates of the Utsava would shortly be finalised in consultation with the district in-charge minister, she said.

The first day of the Utsava would have a colourful cultural procession from Nehru Maidan to Karavli grounds with troupes from across the State representing different art forms being present. The procession would pass through the main roads of the city before culminating at the Utsava grounds.

The 10-day festival would offer not only traditional cultural programmes, but also those popular ones among the public. She directed sub-committees concerned to start preparations immediately for the success of the Utsava.

Ms. Rupesh said the sports festival during the Karavali Utsava should also become a grand success with a large number of sportspersons participating in it. All sports teams and sports persons from all educational institutions in the district should be made to attend the programme, she told the Youth Empowerment and Sports department.

The two-day Yuva Utsava too should be made attractive and effective, she said urging the department to encourage youth from across the district to participate in the event.

The Beach Festival on the last three days of the Utsava, to be conducted at Panambur Beach, should have properly organised cultural programmes, Ms. Rupesh said adding more number of teams should participate in the Beach Sports events. She asked all sub-committees to work in tandem for the success of the Utsava and ensure that no programme is cancelled at the last minute.

Additional DC M.J. Roopa, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner S. Ajith Kumar Hegde and others were present.