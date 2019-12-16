Karavali Utsav from Jan. 3

Karavali Utsav will be held here from January 3, said Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivas Poojary. Presiding over a meeting on the festival here on Monday, he said it would be organised at Mangala Stadium and Kadri Park. The festival should best reflect the culture, art, sports and folk of the belt, he said.

Tableaux and troupes participating in the inaugural procession of the festival should reflect the culture of the State as well. The Tulu, Konkani and Beary Sahitya academies and the Sahitya Parishat should jointly decide on the format of the procession, he said.The Minister instructed NMPT to complete concreting of the road from NH 66 to Panambur beach by January 5 and allow traffic on it.