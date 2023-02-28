HamberMenu
Karavali Prajadhwani Yatra to resume on March 2

February 28, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Mangaluru City North MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bava speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Former Mangaluru City North MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bava speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The second phase of Karavali Prajadhwani Yatra of the Congress will resume in the coastal belt on March 2 from Gurupura, the outskirts of the city.

Former Mangaluru City North MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bava told reporters on Tuesday that All India Congress Committee general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will take part in the event. He will first attend the party convention in Megha Plaza in Gurupura at 10.30 a.m.

Then Mr. Surjewala will attend a public meeting that will be held at Paradise ground in Krishnapura, near Surathkal, at 5 p.m. Senior leader and MLC B.K. Hariprasad, and other leaders namely R.V. Deshpande, Vinay Kumar Sorake, and B. Ramanath Rai will attend.

Asked about the party candidate for Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency, Mr. Bava said the name will announced in another 15 days.

“I am among the 10 aspirants for ticket. The party has collected opinions from the block level and presently, the third round of survey is on. Whosoever tops the survey will become the party candidate,” he said. There is no question of leaving Congress if ticket is not given, Mr. Bava said.

