Karanth’s anniversary celebrations on Oct. 10

The Department of Kannada and Culture and the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Balavana, Parladkka in Puttur, will observe the birth anniversary of Jnanpith awardee late K. Shivaram Karanth in Parladkka on October 10.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, will inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m.

C. T. Ravi, Minister for Kannada and Culture, will also present writer Jayanth Kaikini with the Balavana Award at 5 p.m. on the occasion.

Sindhu B. Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, will be present on the occasion, an official release said.