Karanth’s anniversary celebrations on Oct. 10

The Department of Kannada and Culture and the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Balavana, Parladkka in Puttur, will observe the birth anniversary of Jnanpith awardee late K. Shivaram Karanth in Parladkka on October 10.
Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, will inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m.
C. T. Ravi, Minister for Kannada and Culture, will also present writer Jayanth Kaikini with the Balavana Award at 5 p.m. on the occasion.
Sindhu B. Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, will be present on the occasion, an official release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor