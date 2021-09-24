Karanth award for Girish Bharadwaj

Girish Bharadwaj

MANGALURU

24 September 2021 00:29 IST

Dr. Shivaram Karanth Huttoora Prashasthi Prathistana, Kota, Udupi district, has selected the bridge-man of India Girish Bharadwaj from Sullia for this year’s Dr. Shivaram Karanth Huttoora Prashasthi.

Mr. Bharadwaj is credited with building over 140 low-cost suspension bridges across India for rural connectivity.

The award will be presented at Kota Shivaram Karanth Theme Park, Kota, on October 10.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi on Thursday, U.S. Shenoy, a member of the committee constituted to select the achiever for the award, said that Mr. Bharadwaj was selected as his work in constructing suspension bridges helped many people in rural places.

This award is being given to achievers for the last 16 years for their efforts in their respective fields. Mr. Bharadwaj is a recipient of the Padma Shri Award. As part of the birth anniversary programme of late Dr. Shivaram Karanth, various cultural and literary programmes will be organised from October 1 to October 10.

The recipients of the award include novelist S.L. Bhyrappa and progressive farmer Kavitha Mishra.