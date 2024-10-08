Karanth Award for critic M. Prabhakara Joshi

Kalkura Prathistana’s annual Karanth Award, instituted in memory of littérateur and Jnanapith awardee late Kota Shivarama Karanth, will be presented to art critic and Talamaddale ‘arthadhari’ M. Prabhakar Joshi in Mangaluru on October 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, prathistana founder S. Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, former president of Dakshina Kannada District Sahitya Parishat, said multifaceted art critic Mr. Joshi has been selected in recognition of his work, including in Yakshagana and Kannada literature. Karanth was a multifaceted personality and similarly Mr. Joshi too has contributed immensely to Kannada art and culture.

Mr. Kalkura said for long prathistana has been giving Karanth award in Mangaluru on Shivaram Karanth’s birth anniversary. Among those who have received the award include B.M. Idinabba, Aerya Lakshminarayana Alva, Nissar Ahmed, Amurta Someshwar, and Sandhya Pai.

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.L. Dharma will present the award to Mr. Joshi at Pattamudi Souda in Mangaluru at 9.30 a.m. Prizes will be given away to winners of the postcard drawing competition on Shivaram Karanth held in students and open categories. Prizes will also be given to winners of the essay competition, which was also held in students and open categories, Mr. Kalkura said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.