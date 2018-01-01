Karangalpady, Bunts Hostel areas cleaned

Karnagalpady and Bunts Hostel areas in the city were cleaned by volunteers of different organisations under Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission’s Swachhata Abhiyan on Sunday.

They cleaned both sides of the road and removed grass and weeds from footpaths. Posters and handbills pasted on the walls and bus shelters of the Bunts Hostel were removed and the walls were cleaned and painted. A spot in front of Karnagalpady market area was full of dirt and garbage. The spot was cleaned off the garbage and dirt and the wall was washed and cleaned. Flower pots have been kept in the spot and the shopkeepers have been urged not to throw garbage in the particular spot and to maintain the cleanliness and water the plants.

The barricade put up in front of Karnagalpady auto rickshaw stand had been badly maintained and was being shifted from time to time. It was occupying more space and was posing nuisance to traffic police and two wheelers. Dirt and garbage had piled up below the barricade. Volunteers experimentally set up a thin railing which not only serves the purpose but also occupies less space.

Meanwhile, downloading and using Swachhata App is a major component of the public participation in the Swacch Survekshan survey to be taken up by the Union government between January 4 and February 4, 2018. There was a very poor response from the citizens of Mangaluru last year to the survey owing to lack of awareness.

Hence, the volunteers of Ramakrishna Mission not only downloaded and started using the App themselves, but urged people in the city since the last four days to use the app.

Hence, the app has been downloaded about 2,500 times till Saturday from a mere 363. Volunteers of the mission went around commercial establishments and malls in the city on Sunday convincing people to download the app and use it to take the downloads to at least 3,500 as December 31 was the last day for downloading, a release from the mission said.