Karandlaje’s statement on foreign backing for wrestlers’ protest is childish, says MLC

June 04, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

MLC and Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary, on Sunday, labelled the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje’s statement in Udupi on Saturday that the wrestlers’ protest in Delhi has international backing ‘childish’.

It shows her frustration after the BJP tasted defeat in last month’s Assembly elections in the State, he told presspersons in Udupi.

He added that the Union government can probe into the matter as major investigating agencies are under the Union government.

Mr. Bhandary said that Ms. Karandlaje need not worry how the Congress government in the State will fund how it implements its guarantees. ‘’We are answerable to the people and we will answer them, not BJP leaders,’‘ he said.

