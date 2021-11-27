Karandlaje urges Rly. Minister to open PRS counter at Kundapur station

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje has urged the Railway Ministry to open a passenger reservation system (PRS) counter at the railway station in Kundapur which falls in her Lok Sabha constituency.

In her letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ms. Karandlaje said, “Considering the problems of Indian Post Kundapur PRS and religious, tourist commuters demand, I propose to shift PRS Centre from post office to the railway station in Kundapura or start new PRS at the railway station building.”

Rail patrons have been facing difficulties in buying advance reservation tickets as the India Post PRS remained non-functional for over six months due to technical glitches.

Ms. Karandlaje said that passengers from the Kundapur region as well as tourists were not happy with services at India Post PRS since its opening in 2013. The PRS was not operational on Sundays and public holidays and passengers always faced difficulty in booking Tatkal tickets.

Services were affected during morning peak hours as postal employees were busy doing their routine, she said and added that the postal PRS regularly faced technical glitches while it was non-functional for the last six months. It would have been easy for passengers to book advance tickets if PRS was located at the station building itself, while the postal PRS was 8 km away from the station, she said.

Halt sought

In another letter to Mr. Vaishnaw, Ms. Karandlaje has urged the Ministry to provide a halt for Train Nos. 22113/22114 Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli-Mumbai LTT bi-weekly Superfast Express at Kundapur.

The Minister said that she had earlier conveyed her demand to Minister of State for Railways Darshana Vikram Jardosh and sent a copy to Konkan Railway Corporation too.

KRCL had forwarded the letter to the Railway Board, she said and added that providing a halt for these services will not affect the running of the trains. The proposal is awaiting the Minister’s approval, she said.

Providing a halt for these services will help hundreds of passengers as well as tourists as Kundapur is connected to many places of tourist importance, Ms. Karandlaje said.