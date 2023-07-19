Karandlaje ridicules opposition parties’ alliance, INDIA

July 19, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday, ridiculed the formation of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) by Opposition parties and said those who looted the country for 60 years have come together.

The Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP told reporters at Udupi that the Opposition parties have chose the name taken by the British extortionists.

All the leaders who attended the meeting in Bengaluru were Prime Ministerial candidates, she quipped.

The INDIA is nothing but the new East India Company, Ms. Karandlaje said adding it is now Bharath versus INDIA.

The Minister said the name INDIA violates the provisions of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

She said the name INDIA was chosen by the Opposition parties as otherwise people would not respect the party that ruled the country for 60 years.

Reacting to the guarantee schemes of the Congress government, Ms. Karandlaje claimed there were chances of the State Road Transport Corporations shutting down in about four months as the government did not provide any budgetary support for the Shakti scheme.

The government did not participate in the rice auction process of Food Corporation of India to procure rice for the Anna Bhagya Scheme and instead continues to blame the Central government, she alleged.