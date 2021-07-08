Karandlaje assumes office

MANGALURU

08 July 2021 19:08 IST

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, who was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday, assumed office of Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in New Delhi on Thursday.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mining Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary, BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi and others were present on the occasion.

In a video message soon after taking oath of office on Wednesday, Ms. Karandlaje besides thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda for her appointment, also thanked residents of her constituency as well as party workers for her new role. She owes her success to the hard work of party cadre, the Union Minister said.

