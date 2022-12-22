Kantaara runs houseful at jamboree

December 22, 2022 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MOODBIDRI

The Hindu Bureau

The new Kannada film Kantaara has caught up with scouts and guides and it ran houseful on the first day of its screening on Thursday at the International Cultural Jamboree, which is underway on campuses of Alvas Education Institutions in Moodbidri.

Movie screening is part of the “Cini Mela” activity that scouts, guides, rovers and rangers have been involved in. Apart from Kantaara, another popular Kannada movie Charlie 777 showing the love of dog with his master is also being screened. Hindi movie Bharajangi Bhaijan and English movie Up are also being screened.

These movies are being screened at the Kuvempu Hall and Shivarama Karanth hall twice a day from Thursday. The Kuvempu hall has 280 seats, while Karanth hall has 350 seats. “We are screening these movies, which are available on the OTT platform,” said a representative of committee managing the jamboree.

