Kannada short film ‘Madhyantara’ selected for international film festival in Goa

Madhyantara, a Kannada short film written and directed by Basti Dinesh Shenoy, has been selected for screening at this year’s Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, which will be held between November 20 and 28.

The selection for the Indian Panorama is made by eminent personalities from the world of cinema from across India, comprising a total of 12 jury members for feature films and six jury members for non-feature films.

Madhyantara is one of 20 films selected under the non-feature category, which consists of short films and documentaries.

Madhyantara is about the process of film-making

In the 1970s, two boys from a small village in Karnataka embark on an extraordinary journey as they go from being pedestrian film-buffs to filmmakers themselves.

Madhyantara is about the process of film-making. The details in the film are the ones that Mr. Shenoy observed over a period of time in his more-than-two-decade association with cinema.

Mr. Shenoy has worked as a cinematographer, producer, and director. Sunil Borkar has handled the camera. Senior art director Shashidhar Adapa has done the production design. Suresh Urs has edited the film. Ganesh Shetty has helmed the production department. Sidhant Mathur has composed the background music. The main cast comprises Veer, Ajay Neenasam, Ramesh Pandit and Rajkumar Shrinivasan.

“The USP of this short film is that it has been shot in celluloid with a 16mm camera. This is a partially a crowd-funded project,” said Mr. Shenoy who hails from Mangaluru region. He now lives in Delhi.

He had earlier worked with film-makers Wes Anderson, Adrien Brody, Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker.