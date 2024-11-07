 />
Kannada Ratha gets rousing welcome in Udupi district

Ratha with Kannada Jyothi has been touring Karnataka ahead of the Mandya sahitya sammelana

Published - November 07, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari and district Kannada Sahitya Parishat office-bearers welcoming the Kannada Ratha in Manipal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, City Municipal Council president Prabhakara Poojary, district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Neelavara Surendra Adiga, and others accorded a rousing welcome to Kannada Ratha on Wednesday at Manipal in Udupi district.

The Kannada Ratha, carrying the Kannada Jyothi, has been touring the State ahead of the 87th All-India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be held in Mandya. The dignitaries beat chende, a traditional percussion instrument of the coastal region, to welcome the ratha at the district office complex, Rajatadri.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Vidyakumari said the ratha has been touring every district ahead of the sammelana. Kannada with centuries-old history has been the pride of every Kannadiga.

The DC said every Kannadiga should join hands to preserve and conserve Kannada that is more than 2,000 years old. The DC urged people of the district to participate in large numbers in the Mandya sammelana scheduled for December 20-22.

Udupi CMC president Prabhakar Poojary recalled that the 74th shitya sammelana held in Udupi in 2007 was a grand success and wished the best for the Mandya sammelana.

Mr. Surendra Adiga said every Kannadiga has the duty to spread the beauty of his or her mother tongue everywhere. Similarly, everyone should be committed for the growth of the land, the language and the culture. The ratha was seen off through a procession.

Superintendent of Police K. Arun, Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, Additional DC G.S. Mamatha Devi, Udupi Urban Development Authority Chairman Dinakar Herur and others were present.

