Kannada medium students enjoy the play and learn session by Kannada teacher

January 20, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

At the start of the play and learn session on Saturday morning, the 50-odd primary students of Canara Kannada Medium school appeared timid and took time to respond to the questions and the instructions of Kannada teacher Vandana Rai. By the end of the hour-long session, the students were bubbling with energy and wanted Ms. Rai to continue with her activities.

Ms. Rai, from Jaycees School in Karkala in Udupi district, whose play and learn videos with children are widely watched on social media, kept the students engaged during the ‘Chinnara Angala’ session on the second day of Mangaluru Literature Fest at the TMA Pai Convention Centre.

Ms. Rai started the session with “Abhinaya Geete” (song enactment) where students were made to enact the popular Kannada folk song Keeliddu Sullaagabahudu.... Ms. Rai then made students stand in seven lines and involved them in the activity of passing arecanut leaf plates by keeping it on their head. As excitement grew among students and they started to raise their voices, Ms. Rai controlled them by passing instructions with feeble voice.

Ms. Rai then made students stand in different lines by holding each other’s hand and made the leader of the line collect pens, white hairs, belts and dupattas from the audience.

Ms. Rai did not leave behind teachers and parents present in the hall and involved them too in the different activities. One of the activity was enactment of the popular Kannada song Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage. She ended the session with her song on the marriage of fruits, which was enacted by students, teachers and parents.

Ms. Rai, a BA graduate, told The Hindu that play and learn has been the concept she has successfully adopted to teach her students from kindergarten to Class II in her school in Karkala for the past nine years. During the first lockdown, she made small videos of the lessons and sent it to parents to make their wards study.

“These videos were shared among parents, who suggested me to posting the same on the social media. Hence I created my own YouTube channel and Facebook page where I have been posting videos of the activities,” she said.

Ms. Rai has so far posted 480 videos related to Kannada vowels, Kannada alphabets, vegetables, and Kannada poems. She has over 2 lakh subscribers for her YouTube channel. Ms. Rai said after her school hours she has been holding one-hour long play and learn sessions for government school children in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.