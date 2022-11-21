Kannada-medium school prompted creativity among achievers in State, says Speaker

November 21, 2022 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri speaking at the valedictory ceremony of Kannada Shala Makkala Habba, at Sangha Niketana, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri said here on Sunday that Kannada-medium schools prompted creativity among achievers of the State.

Speaking at the valedictory of two-day festival of students of Kannada-medium schools, organised by Keshava Smruthi Samvardhana Samithi of Mangaluru, he said that Kannada-medium schools might be lacking in infrastructure facilities. But the quality of education has not dropped. “People should get out of the mindset that English-medium schools are far better than Kannada-medium schools. It is the Kannada-medium schools which developed creativity among a majority of achievers from the State,” he said.

He said that ones’ mother tongue has the capacity to infuse sanskara among students. It introduced culture to students. All should respect the mother tongue, spoken and national languages. Parents should not force their aspirations and expectations to be followed by their children.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank M. S. Mahabaleshwar Bhat and the Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P. S. Yadapadithaya spoke.

