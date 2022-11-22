Kannada drama competition in Udupi from tomorrow

November 22, 2022 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Rangabhoomi, Udupi, an organisation that has been promoting theatre activities will organise the 43rd State level Kannada drama competition at MGM College in Udupi from November 23.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi on Monday, president Tallur Shivarama Shetty said that 12 dramas will be staged till December 4. Drama troupes from Bengaluru, Mandya, Shivamogga and other places will perform. The first prize will be Rs. 35,000, the second prize is Rs. 25,000 and the third is Rs. 15,000, he said.

Some of the plays to be staged are Mahamayi, Paramapada Sopanapata, Kolli, Yaru Hithavaru Ninage?, Suyodhana, Chora Charanadasa, Thuruba Kattuva Hadana, Tadroopi, Vaalivadhe and others. For members of Rangabhoomi, entry will be free. Others can buy tickets at Rs. 30 per head.

Of more than 60 entries received for the competition, 12 were finalised. Apart from the prizes to be given to top three performers, prizes will be also given in other categories like best director, actor, actress, makeup man among others.

Mr. Shetty said that the competition will be inaugurated on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

