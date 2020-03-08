Kanhaiya not taking part in city event, says CPI

The Dakshina Kannada unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) said on Saturday that Kanhaiya Kumar, the national executive committee member of the party, is not participating in a convention against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) organised at Jeppinamogaru on Sunday.
In a communication to the media on Saturday, Srinivasa Kakkilaya, a leader of the party, said: “I hereby confirm that Mr. Kanhaiya Kumar has neither been asked, nor has he confirmed about the programme scheduled at Jeppinamogaru on March 8. Nor is the national secretariat of the CPI aware of such a programme. Mr. Kanhaiya Kumar is not participating in the programme. We have already conveyed our displeasure to the organisers about the false claims and the misue of his name in the publicity materials and the CPI district council has already issued a statement that these claims are false.”
