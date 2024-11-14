Kanchi seer inaugurates first floor of Annapoorna dining hall at Dharmasthala

Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swami of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, Kancheepuram, on Thursday said the nation can witness all-round development through efforts, prayers, and honesty.

He was speaking after inaugurating the extended first floor of the Annapoorna dining hall at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada. It has been Indian culture and tradition to revere parents, teachers, and guests as representatives of god. It was necessary to conserve and nurture art, honesty, and beauty along with patriotism.

He said one should shun lethargy, extravaganza and wasting time. Everyone should work hard and recognise those doing good work. One should live a life of mutual trust and love, he said.

Commending the Anna Daana and Nyaya Daana at Dharmasthala, the seer said apolitical social leadership could eradicate economic and mental indigence.

On the occasion, he felicitated Dharmasthala pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade with the ‘Malenadu Rathna’ award.

Edneer Mutt seer Sachidananda Bharati Swami said Anna Daana tops the three other daanas of Dharmasthala, Vidya Daana, Aushadhi Daana, and Abhaya Daana. Devotees receive food at Dharmasthala as prasad from the almighty.

Mr. Heggade said the Sri Kshetra has arranged modern facilities to ensure the devotees receive food without any hindrance. Devotees also donate rice, vegetables, and pulses to Sri Kshetra to aid the anna daana. He appreciated the seer for his efforts in conserving and nurturing sanatana dharma and culture.

MLC K. Prathapsimha Nayak, Dakshina Kannada Congress president and former MLC K. Harish Kumar, D. Surendra Kumar, D. Harshendra Kumar, and others were present.

