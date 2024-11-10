ADVERTISEMENT

Kanchi seer arrives in Dharmasthala

Published - November 10, 2024 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham seer Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya arriving in Dharmasthala on November 9. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham seer Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya was given a warm welcome when he arrived in Dharmasthala on November 9 evening.

He will stay in Dharmasthala till November 16. The swami will inaugurate a new dining hall at Dharmasthala on November 14 at 5 p.m.

Rajya Sabha Member and Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade welcomed the seer. He was taken in a procession from the entrance to the Amruthavarshini Sabha Bhavan where he addressed a gathering.

The seer said that whoever protects dharma will in turn be protected by dharma.

