Kanchi seer arrives in Dharmasthala

Published - November 10, 2024 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham seer Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya arriving in Dharmasthala on November 9.

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham seer Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya arriving in Dharmasthala on November 9. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham seer Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya was given a warm welcome when he arrived in Dharmasthala on November 9 evening.

He will stay in Dharmasthala till November 16. The swami will inaugurate a new dining hall at Dharmasthala on November 14 at 5 p.m.

Rajya Sabha Member and Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade welcomed the seer. He was taken in a procession from the entrance to the Amruthavarshini Sabha Bhavan where he addressed a gathering.

The seer said that whoever protects dharma will in turn be protected by dharma.

