Kanara Chamber to focus on six core issues concerning trade and industry

The newly elected body of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) will focus on addressing six core issues concerning trade and industry in the region during its tenure in 2019-20.

Those include developing KCCI as the recognised alternative dispute redressal forum, ensuring that Dakshina Kannada gets a commercial court, working towards development of information technology-related industries in the region, promoting native start-ups and industry, giving a push to the cashew industry for a high-trajectory growth and development of tourism.

Interacting with media persons after taking charge, KCCI president Isaac Vas said that the chamber has taken the initiative of setting up a full-fledged alternative dispute resolution centre in the city with a team of professionals for speedy and cheap dispute resolution mechanism under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996. The proposed centre would work in close collaboration with the Indian Council of Arbitration and other arbitration centres in the country.

There is a need to open a commercial court in the district to reduce pressure on regular courts that are hearing matters involving values of ₹ 1 crore or more as per the Commercial Courts Act, 2015.

The monetary value has been reduced to ₹ 3 lakh by the 2017 amendment, he said and added the State has three courts of District and Sessions judges that are designated commercial courts — two in Bengaluru and one in Ballari. KCCI is also concerned about infrastructure for IT and ITeS companies and would work closely with the district administration to establish leisure infrastructure in the region to support their needs. Native start-up cell is aimed at motivating, hand-holding and funding entrepreneurs from the district under the guidance of a dedicated team, he said.

He said that the cashew industry is facing numerous problems thereby preventing the State from emerging as a hub of cashew trade. KCCI would pro-actively strive to address the issues through the government. To promote tourism, the chamber has urged the government to form a single-window clearance committee to clear projects, introduce PPP models and promote three major events as annual events.