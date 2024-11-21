ADVERTISEMENT

Kanakadasa, Purandaradasa are ‘Ashwini Devatas’ of Haridasa literature, says Vidyabhushana

Published - November 21, 2024 11:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Singer Vidyabhushana speaking after inaugurating the ‘Kanaka KirtanaGangotri’ programme organized by the Centre for Research on Kanakadasaof Mangalore University at Mangalagangotri on November 21, 2024.​ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARANGEMENT

Calling Purandaradasa and Kanakadasa as “Ashwini Devatas” of Haridasa literature, singer Vidyabhushana said on Thursday that it is impossible to make a distinction between them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Kanaka Kirtana Gangotri’ programme organised by the Centre for Research on Kanakadasa of Mangalore University at Mangalagangotri. “They are inseparable. Both were great devotees of the Almighty.”

Elaborating on Kanakadasa’s philosophy, Mr. Vidyabhushana said: “Kanakadasa’s emphasis was on realising God within oneself. One must worship, adore, and appease God with love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Raju Mogaveera, Registrar (administration) of the university, said that music has a special place in Indian tradition. Kanakadasa was a poet, singer, and saint. His literature should be studied in the historical context of Vijayanagara’s rise and fall.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma, who presided over the event, said: “Kanakadasa’s thoughts have democratic values. We must understand Kanakadasa without compromising on his ideals and without succumbing to caste politics.”

Following the inauguration, the inter-district ‘Kanaka Kirtana Gangotri’ programme featured mass singing of Kanakaasa’s compositions at the school, pre-university, undergraduate, postgraduate, teacher, non-teacher, and public levels. A total of 173 singers participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US