Kanakadasa, Purandaradasa are ‘Ashwini Devatas’ of Haridasa literature, says Vidyabhushana

Calling Purandaradasa and Kanakadasa as “Ashwini Devatas” of Haridasa literature, singer Vidyabhushana said on Thursday that it is impossible to make a distinction between them.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Kanaka Kirtana Gangotri’ programme organised by the Centre for Research on Kanakadasa of Mangalore University at Mangalagangotri. “They are inseparable. Both were great devotees of the Almighty.”

Elaborating on Kanakadasa’s philosophy, Mr. Vidyabhushana said: “Kanakadasa’s emphasis was on realising God within oneself. One must worship, adore, and appease God with love.”

K. Raju Mogaveera, Registrar (administration) of the university, said that music has a special place in Indian tradition. Kanakadasa was a poet, singer, and saint. His literature should be studied in the historical context of Vijayanagara’s rise and fall.

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma, who presided over the event, said: “Kanakadasa’s thoughts have democratic values. We must understand Kanakadasa without compromising on his ideals and without succumbing to caste politics.”

Following the inauguration, the inter-district ‘Kanaka Kirtana Gangotri’ programme featured mass singing of Kanakaasa’s compositions at the school, pre-university, undergraduate, postgraduate, teacher, non-teacher, and public levels. A total of 173 singers participated.